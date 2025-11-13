Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 642.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2,033.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $255.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $329.56.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $213.07 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.75 and a 1 year high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total value of $271,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,822.28. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

