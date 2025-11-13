Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 18,506 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,506 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the second quarter valued at $333,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Down 0.4%

ZION opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $130,544.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,033.63. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

