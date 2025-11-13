Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 89,879 TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 89,879 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.06% of TripAdvisor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 86.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 419.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 571.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,697 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,183.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,416 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TripAdvisor

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $218,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,756.56. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.92 million. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.39.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

