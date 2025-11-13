Boston Partners Sells 39,296 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,296 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.13% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $58,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Arete cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Arete Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $10,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,495 shares in the company, valued at $65,081,644. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 141,822 shares of company stock worth $32,540,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $240.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.68 and a 52-week high of $264.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.08) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.