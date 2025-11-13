Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,316,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,525,000. Boston Partners owned 1.17% of Ralliant as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Ralliant alerts:

Ralliant Stock Performance

Ralliant stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. Ralliant Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Ralliant’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAL. Melius began coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ralliant

About Ralliant

(Free Report)

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralliant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralliant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.