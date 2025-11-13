Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,316,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,525,000. Boston Partners owned 1.17% of Ralliant as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.
Ralliant Stock Performance
Ralliant stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. Ralliant Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50.
Ralliant Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Ralliant’s payout ratio is 15.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAL. Melius began coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.
About Ralliant
Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.
