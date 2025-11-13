Calamos Advisors LLC Has $21.05 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,334 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $21,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,419,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,474 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $219,878,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,082,322 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $453,890,000 after buying an additional 879,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $635,310,000 after buying an additional 839,113 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,404,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $647,387,000 after buying an additional 567,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,416.75. This trade represents a 30.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $204.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.05. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $255.45.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

