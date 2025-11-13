Desjardins Has Negative Outlook for TELUS FY2027 Earnings

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a report issued on Sunday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 5.71%.The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TU. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TELUS from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 196.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,836,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,735,000 after buying an additional 7,840,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,455,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TELUS by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,450,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,940 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 1,981,964.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,428,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth $51,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.4184 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TELUS’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

