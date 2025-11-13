Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$52.04 and traded as high as C$67.00. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$67.00, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified financial services company. It operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio.

