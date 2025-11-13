Boston Partners Raises Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.35% of Granite Construction worth $55,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 26.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Granite Construction Trading Down 0.2%

GVA stock opened at $102.35 on Thursday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $112.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.17.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 3.89%.Granite Construction’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 14.99%.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In other news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $223,074.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,699.60. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,510. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,525 shares of company stock valued at $608,314. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GVA has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Granite Construction from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Articles

