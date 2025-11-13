United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,885 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $17,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. CWM LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 6.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 110.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 64,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 33,862 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Stock Up 5.3%

UAL stock opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

