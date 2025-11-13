Q1 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Boosted by Zacks Research

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2027 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners set a $35.00 price objective on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Melius Research assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. HSBC set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.48.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

