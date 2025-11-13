Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.87 and traded as high as C$18.33. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$18.05, with a volume of 45,336 shares trading hands.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of -21.36 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.87.

Magellan Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corp supplies components to the aerospace industry. It has two major product groups: aerostructures and aeroengines. Its engines and parts may be applied to new aircraft, or as replacement parts to existing platforms. The company also provides aftermarket support by conducting specific repairs and other maintenance services.

