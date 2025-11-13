Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.92 and traded as high as C$2.19. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.16, with a volume of 61,900 shares trading hands.

Foraco International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$212.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.92.

About Foraco International

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration.

