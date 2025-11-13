Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.71 and traded as high as GBX 280. Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 280, with a volume of 678,970 shares.
Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £471.12 million, a PE ratio of -435.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 272.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 273.71.
Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile
ASHOKA INDIA EQUITY INVESTMENT TRUST IS A HIGH CONVICTION, LONG-ONLY INVESTMENT TRUST, INVESTING MAINLY IN SECURITIES LISTED IN INDIA AND LISTED SECURITIES OF COMPANIES WITH A SIGNIFICANT PRESENCE IN INDIA
