Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 516,500 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 122.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 937,318 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $15,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 221,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,450,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,541,000 after purchasing an additional 640,852 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $229,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 635,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 6,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. This trade represents a 7.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%.The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

