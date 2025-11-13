Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.27 and traded as high as $22.73. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 60,119 shares trading hands.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $154.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.38 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Friedman Industries stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Friedman Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

