Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 138,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,224,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,595,478,000 after purchasing an additional 279,755 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,324,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.1%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $163.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

