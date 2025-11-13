Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 32.2% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $226.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.67. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the sale, the director owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

