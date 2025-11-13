Candriam S.C.A. Has $42.39 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $42,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $37,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.50.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $713.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $649.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $735.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,600.46. This represents a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

