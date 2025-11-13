The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.6% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Arete Research raised shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $116.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

