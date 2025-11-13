Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Stock Holdings Increased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 594,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,079 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $92,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 54.0% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 54.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 859.0% during the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,891,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Shares of ZTS opened at $121.30 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $117.26 and a one year high of $181.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.21 and its 200-day moving average is $151.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

