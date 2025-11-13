Candriam S.C.A. Sells 115,988 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,847 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 115,988 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $50,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 5,181.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in eBay by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,763,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $187,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,011 shares during the period. M&G PLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 88.8% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,785,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $206,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 19,822.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $96,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,501 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,385.76. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $585,478.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,123.48. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,317 shares of company stock worth $5,361,568. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Arete raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on eBay in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

