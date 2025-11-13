Candriam S.C.A. Buys 243 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $35,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,003,485,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,062,257,000 after acquiring an additional 376,419 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $837,653,000 after acquiring an additional 126,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 481,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,406.50.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,448.86 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,471.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,330.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,244.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.21 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,875. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

