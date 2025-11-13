SAP SE $SAP Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $920,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 292.2% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth about $13,869,000.
SAP Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of SAP stock opened at $253.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.15 and a 200-day moving average of $283.46. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $227.52 and a 52-week high of $313.28. The stock has a market cap of $310.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on SAP. Erste Group Bank lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP
SAP Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.