SAP SE $SAP Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $920,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 292.2% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth about $13,869,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $253.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.15 and a 200-day moving average of $283.46. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $227.52 and a 52-week high of $313.28. The stock has a market cap of $310.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAP. Erste Group Bank lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

