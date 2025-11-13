iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 120.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

DSI stock opened at $129.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $131.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.82.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.