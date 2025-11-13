Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 132.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the second quarter valued at $14,477,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,434,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Maplebear by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,360,000 after acquiring an additional 119,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CEO Chris Rogers sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $392,303.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,715.60. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fidji Simo sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $337,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 573,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,141,071.10. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $1,179,482 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Maplebear from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Maplebear from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Maplebear Price Performance

CART opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.76 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

