Bailard Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,115 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 279,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS opened at $29.28 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 0.05.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

