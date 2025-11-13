Bailard Inc. Acquires 2,022 Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF $PLDR

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. The company has a market cap of $848.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

