Bailard Inc. Sells 4,714 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,185,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 830.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,802,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $344.92 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $349.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.42.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

