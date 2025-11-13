First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.76 and traded as high as $43.82. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund shares last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 431,383 shares trading hands.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Stock Up 0.0%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,740,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,574,000 after buying an additional 1,628,943 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,814,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,702,000 after acquiring an additional 651,882 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,911,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,766,000 after acquiring an additional 590,206 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,492,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,481,000 after acquiring an additional 388,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $9,642,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.