Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 28,127 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $34,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 22,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,458,362,000 after acquiring an additional 152,823 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 606,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Mizuho set a $415.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $436.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.64.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $449.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $469.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $418.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total value of $6,213,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,344,730.75. This trade represents a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $2,859,907.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. The trade was a 69.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

