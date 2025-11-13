Calamos Advisors LLC Has $66.76 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,306,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,090 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $66,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 339.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 105,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 81,487 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 33,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $181.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.AT&T’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Read Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.