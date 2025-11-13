Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.59 and traded as high as $22.19. Civista Bancshares shares last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 41,814 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Hovde Group cut Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.42%.The company had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 43.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 112,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 443.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 13.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

