Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.40 and traded as high as C$25.19. Northland Power shares last traded at C$25.07, with a volume of 1,007,500 shares.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NPI shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.07.
Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.
