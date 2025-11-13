Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,009 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,891 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $52,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,716. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $306.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.76. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.91.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

