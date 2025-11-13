Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 5,997 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $39,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 58.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price (down from $407.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.37.

NYSE:SYK opened at $367.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.98 and its 200 day moving average is $381.24. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 520,500 shares of company stock worth $184,803,065 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

