Kellanova $K Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,825 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $45,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 63.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kellanova

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.