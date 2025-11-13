Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) Trading Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.22 and last traded at $40.22. 9,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 10,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Virginia National Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Down 2.1%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $216.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter.

Virginia National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 465.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virginia National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.