Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $21,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 130.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SLF opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.34. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $944.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLF. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLF

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.