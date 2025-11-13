Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,300 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $23,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $301.74 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.