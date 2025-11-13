Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $8.38 Million in MGM Resorts International $MGM

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 243,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 120.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 27.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $8,571,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,753,630.76. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,538.52. The trade was a 65.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 207.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $41.32.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

