Boston Partners Increases Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. $BZH

Boston Partners grew its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $25,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 98,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth $1,651,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $1,548,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $38.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

