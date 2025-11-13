Boston Partners Acquires 141,004 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,004 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $33,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $85.42 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $102.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.11. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.42 million during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

