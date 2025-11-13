Boston Partners Purchases 69,618 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Boston Partners increased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,618 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $29,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 242.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Teleflex by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Teleflex by 504.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $134.57.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $111.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.57. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $197.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $892.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.79 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is -18.50%.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.