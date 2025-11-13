Boston Partners Acquires 7,397 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 22,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $473,641.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,492.28. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 379,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,668,324. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 243,970 shares of company stock worth $4,927,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $26.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.