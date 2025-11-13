Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Boston Partners boosted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,990 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Option Care Health were worth $30,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,905,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $70,965,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,138,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,660 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,947,000 after purchasing an additional 989,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 635,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 441,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.93%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.680-1.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $36.00 target price on Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Norman L. Wright bought 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $99,976.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,334.31. The trade was a 28.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $550,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 49,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,289.79. This trade represents a 68.43% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 97,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,816. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

