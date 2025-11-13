Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 112.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after buying an additional 304,751 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,756,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $562,221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,826,000 after acquiring an additional 231,404 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,458,600. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $294.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.78. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.72 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, October 27th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.79.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

