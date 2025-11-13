Forsta AP Fonden Has $21.05 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $21,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,207,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.1%

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $104.12 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.22 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.