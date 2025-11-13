The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 733,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,311,000 after purchasing an additional 209,574 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $762,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $1,877,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Travelers Companies by 33.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.31.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.1%

TRV opened at $286.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.31. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.23 and a 1-year high of $288.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,829. The trade was a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 50,392 shares of company stock worth $13,945,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

