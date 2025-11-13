Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 7,676.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,685 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CME Group by 370.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,935 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $218,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 185.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,182,000 after purchasing an additional 808,740 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,730,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,003,000 after purchasing an additional 765,773 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,962. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CME Group from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.06.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $279.58 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.56 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.65.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

